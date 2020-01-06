East Metro Crime Centre in Oxford Introduces Card Skimmer Detection Device

New technology has been developed that will help local police officers fight against credit card fraud at the gas pumps. The East Metro Area Crime Center has developed a device to detect credit and debit card skimmers that are attached to the gas pumps and ATM’s.

The skimmers are used to steal your bank account and credit card information. Officers within the Oxford city limits now have this technology in their vehicles while they patrol and when a skimmer is detected, the device will be located and removed.

Sargent Yancey says once the device is detected and removed, the Cyber Crimes unit will most likely be able to track those who are downloading the card information. Oxford Police Chief Bill Partridge says “The goal is to detect and track the criminals, and hold them accountable for stealing account information.”