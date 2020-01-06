Teen Admits to Fatally Shooting Lowndes County Sheriff
Tuesday, January 7, 2020
New details were presented in court today regarding the teen charged in the shooting death of an Alabama Sheriff. During a preliminary hearing, state investigator Lieutenant Shawn Loughridge stated that 18-year-old Chase Johnson admitted to shooting and killing Lowndes County Sheriff, John Williams Senior at a gas station late last year. Sheriff Williams arrived at the gas station to disperse a nosey crowd that was blocking gas pumps, when he was shot in the face, according to the investigator.
Johnson, the son of a Montgomery County sheriff’s deputy, is being charged with Capital Murder. During the hearing, the District Judge ruled there was enough evidence to send the case to a grand jury. Johnson was also denied bond.