Teen Admits to Fatally Shooting Lowndes County Sheriff

New details were presented in court today regarding the teen charged in the shooting death of an Alabama Sheriff. During a preliminary hearing, state investigator Lieutenant Shawn Loughridge stated that 18-year-old Chase Johnson admitted to shooting and killing Lowndes County Sheriff, John Williams Senior at a gas station late last year. Sheriff Williams arrived at the gas station to disperse a nosey crowd that was blocking gas pumps, when he was shot in the face, according to the investigator.

Johnson, the son of a Montgomery County sheriff’s deputy, is being charged with Capital Murder. During the hearing, the District Judge ruled there was enough evidence to send the case to a grand jury. Johnson was also denied bond.