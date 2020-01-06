Tensions in Iran Could Be to Blame for Higher Gas Prices

Drivers, be prepared gas prices could rise if tensions in Iran continue to escalate and spill over into other countries in the Middle East. Oil prices have jumped higher after a U.S. strike recently killed a top Iranian commander. Since the attack, wholesale gasoline prices have been moving higher in markets, up about five to seven cents per gallon.

However, a rise in gas prices isn’t guaranteed according to Chief Oil Analyst Tom Kloza. Even if wholesale prices stay at their current level or climb higher, pump prices may not follow due to seasonal factors putting downward pressure on pump prices.