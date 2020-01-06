YMCA of Calhoun County Offers $1 Membership For January

It isn’t the New Year without a New Year resolution. And the YMCA of Calhoun County is encouraging everyone to start the New Year off right by joining the Y. During the month of January, you can join the YMCA for just $1.00.

Not only will this give you access to the Y in Anniston and Oxford, but also facilities throughout the country. There have been many upgrades to the facilities in Calhoun County and President Maggie Burn Owens encourages everyone to sign up for a guest pass to see what the YMCA has to offer.

To register for a membership at the Y, visit either locations in Anniston or Oxford during regular business hours.