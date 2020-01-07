Chevron Pulls American Workers from Iraq

America’s second largest oil company has evacuated all of its oil workers from Iraq after last week’s U.S. airstrike in Baghdad. In a statement released by Chevron, all of its employees and contractors who are U.S. citizens have left northern Iraq as a precautionary measure. Local staff will oversee the company’s ongoing operations.

Oil prices climbed higher Monday as investigators reacted to possible retaliation by Iran after a U.S. strike killed a top Iranian general. Exxon Mobil, another major U.S. oil company, has operations in southern Iraq and a spokesperson says they are closely monitoring the situation and plans are in place to provide security if necessary.