Chevron Pulls American Workers from Iraq
Wednesday, January 8, 2020
America’s second largest oil company has evacuated all of its oil workers from Iraq after last week’s U.S. airstrike in Baghdad. In a statement released by Chevron, all of its employees and contractors who are U.S. citizens have left northern Iraq as a precautionary measure. Local staff will oversee the company’s ongoing operations.
Oil prices climbed higher Monday as investigators reacted to possible retaliation by Iran after a U.S. strike killed a top Iranian general. Exxon Mobil, another major U.S. oil company, has operations in southern Iraq and a spokesperson says they are closely monitoring the situation and plans are in place to provide security if necessary.
Please reload