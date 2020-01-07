Elmore County Prison Visitors Charged with Drug Possession

Four people face drug charges after being arrested while visiting an Alabama prison over the weekend. It happened Saturday at Elmore Correctional facility. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, Kenyatta Graham, Adriana Halkias, and Norman Mangione were charged with marijuana possession. Aaliyah Danner was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

The department said that prison canines detected the drugs in three of the suspects’ cars and guards found drugs on a fourth suspect during a regular pre-visitation search. The department is trying to reduce drugs and other contraband inside Alabama prisons following a series of problems including killings and other violence at multiple lockups.