Gadsden State Ayers Campus Opens New Cheaha Center

Gadsden State Community College has expanded its Ayers Campus to offer students additional resources so that they can become successful in the workforce industry. The Cheaha Center will address the need for additional general education classes that support technical and transfer programs at Gadsden State.

The building will be home to eight classrooms, six offices, and a 140 seat lecture hall that will also serve as a tornado shelter. President of Gadsden State, Martha Lavender says this addition has been a long time coming and she’s excited to see students, faculty, and staff take full advantage of the Cheaha Center.

The Cheaha Center, along with other projects, is a result of a $25 million bond issue approved by the Alabama Community College System Board of Trustees in 2017.