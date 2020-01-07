More Than Just Books to Check Out at the Public Library of Anniston

Many more “things” are now available at the Public Library of Anniston and Calhoun County for members to check-out and enjoy. Library members now have the option of checking out anything from a camera and sewing machine to a post-hole digger or metal detector.

The “Things Library” Program was created after the library received a $20,000 grant from the Library Services Technology Act. Members can check-out equipment just as they do a library book along with a deposit that they’ll be refunded once the item is returned.

Kiser says more items will be added to the catalog in the near future. For more information about the “Things Library,” visit the public library during regular business hours.