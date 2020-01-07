Riverview Regional Medical Center in Gadsden Awarded Lab Accreditation

A medical center that is rated among the top 5% of hospitals in the nation for patient safety has just received accreditation for its cardiac cath lab from the American College of Cardiology. Riverview Regional Medical Center in Gadsden has been recognized for its demonstrated expertise and commitment in treating patients who come to its cardiac Cath lab for care.

The lab was awarded accreditation based on a strict onsite evaluation of the staff’s ability to evaluate, diagnose, and treat patients at the lab. Riverview is one of only four hospitals in the state to receive Cath Lab Accreditation from the American College of Cardiology. With this recognition, Riverview will have access to a comprehensive suite of cardiac accreditation services designed to improve patient outcomes and hospital financial performance.