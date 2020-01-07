Temporary Bridge Closings in Gadsden

As thunderstorms are expected to come across East Alabama over the weekend, drivers should also be aware of temporary bridge closures. Beginning Saturday at 7 a.m., the Broad Street Bridge will be closed for regular inspection. Drivers are encouraged to use the Meighan Boulevard Bridge as a local detour.

The Forrest Avenue Bridge between 29th Street and Van Del Boulevard will also be closed for inspection after the Broad Street inspection is completed. Saturday’s weather could disrupt the closure and inspections of the bridges, so, drivers should be aware of traffic signs and detour routes.