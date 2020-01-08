Centre Woman Found Guilty of 47 Counts of Animal Cruelty

A Cherokee County woman has been found guilty in the largest animal cruelty case the county has ever investigated and prosecuted. According to WEIS Radio, Ruth Staggs of Centre, has been found guilty of 47 counts of animal cruelty. In October of 2019, officers were called to do a welfare check on Staggs mother when they discovered more than 40 malnourished cats, dogs, rabbits, and turtles.

Several deceased animals were also found. The district judge sentenced Staggs to 30 days in jail and 11 months suspended sentence. Staggs will not be allowed to have any animals, including livestock, during the sentencing period.