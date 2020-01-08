Former Calhoun County Jailer Charged with Promoting Prison Contraband

A former Calhoun county jailer is facing a felony charge after admitting to distributing drugs to inmates. According to Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade, De’anthony Shears of Talladega is being charged with second degree Promoting Prison Contraband. Wade says that deputies confronted Shears after suspected he’d been giving methamphetamine and tobacco to the inmates.

Although Shears admitted to the crime, it’s unclear if he received any payments for the drugs. This makes the sixth corrections officer to be arrested since 2016. Shears is being held in the Calhoun County jail where he awaits bond.