Gadsden State Wallace Drive Campus Upgraded Allen Hall

Gadsden State’s Wallace Drive campus has completed renovations to its oldest building. Allen Hall has been upgraded to include 22 classrooms, new bathrooms, plumbing and a new heating-cooling system. The building will be home to first year students for math, English, history, social science and other classes.

The newly renovated Allen Hall on the Wallace Drive Campus along with the new Cheaha Center on the Ayers Campus are both results of a $25 million bond issue approved by the Alabama Community College System Board of Trustees in 2017.