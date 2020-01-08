Record High Prison Sentences for 2019

The U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama, Jay Town says more than 700 defendants were charged with federal crimes and sentenced to prison during the 2019 fiscal year, making it the highest number ever recorded in a single year in the district.

The record high number reflects the Department of Justice’s goal of aggressively reducing violent crimes and addressing the opioid crisis. Since 2016, there has been a 73% increase in criminal defendants who were prosecuted.