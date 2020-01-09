Anniston Police Looking for Shooting Suspect After a Man Was Found Dead

The Anniston Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating the person responsible for the shooting that left one person dead. Police were called to the 3,800 block of Noble Street Wednesday for shots fired. When they arrived, officers found a white Nissan Altima off the roadway and the driver unresponsive from a gunshot wound.

The driver was later identified as 18-year-old Jumar Sims Jr. of Talladega. Officers later learned that at least three other men, also from Talladega, were inside the vehicle when it left the roadway. They were located, questioned, and released. Currently, police do not have a suspect in custody related to the case. If anyone has any information, you are encouraged to call the Anniston Police Department.