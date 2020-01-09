Georgia Residents Facing Multiple Drug Trafficking Charges in Etowah County

A New Year’s Eve drug bust in Etowah County has resulted in two people from Rome, Georgia facing multiple Drug Trafficking charges. Drug Enforcement Agents with the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office received information that drugs were to be delivered to the area, leading them to stop a vehicle occupied by Patricia Nixon and Samule Cordle.

Officers searched the vehicle and discovered a significant amount of methamphetamine and oxycodone pills. Cordle and Nixon are both being held in the Etowah County Detention Center on Drug Trafficking charges with bonds of $400,000 each.