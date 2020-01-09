Governor Ivey is Cancer Free

After revealing her diagnosis of lung cancer in September of last year, Governor Kay Ivey’s doctor says she is now cancer free. Governor Ivey began treatment with radiation for Stage one lung cancer last year, shortly after doctors found a small malignancy in her lung during a routine exam.

Doctors from Central Alabama Regional Oncology say the Governor had an excellent response to the treatment and consider her to be cured. Ivey says she is “profoundly grateful for this good news.”