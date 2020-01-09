People across the country are honoring those who serve to keep our communities safe. Each year, January 9th is marked as National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. Several Law Enforcement organizations created this unofficial holiday back in 2015. They wanted to thank officers across the country for their service.

People and organizations across East Alabama have delivered treats and notes to our local law enforcement agencies. According to Governor Kay Ivey, seven law enforcement officers across Alabama died in the line of duty in 2019.