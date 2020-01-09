New Location for the Gadsden Etowah EMA

The Gadsden-Etowah Emergency Management Agency has moved into a new facility that is twice the size of its former one. The EMA shares the building with Etowah County 911 and still has more room for its responders, and volunteers to work in the event of an emergency. The new facility also allows for the EMA to adopt new equipment, which wasn’t an option at the former building.

Gaither says she is proud of the staff for working day in and day out to make sure everything was set in its proper place for operation during the transition period. The new EMA facility is located off Airport Road in Gadsden.