145K Jobs Added in December

The United States added 145,000 new jobs last month. Although it’s 100,000 fewer than in November, it was enough to keep unemployment at 3.5% which maintains the historic low. The retail sector added 41,000 jobs for the busy holiday shopping season while the manufacturing sector continues to see a net loss in jobs.

Wages grew at just 2.9% last year, but low inflation amplified the spending power of those modest gains. Experts say as long as the economy adds 100,000 jobs every month, that’s enough to keep up with the population growth.