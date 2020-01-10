Anniston Bank Robbers in Police Custody

Two men from Florida are now in police custody after Heflin Police Chief A.J. Benefield says they robbed a bank in Anniston earlier today. Chief Benefield tells TV24 the Anniston Police Department notified Heflin of the men fleeing east on Interstate 20.

Anniston Police gave a description of the suspects and the vehicle they were in. Heflin officers were able to locate the men, arrest them, and hold them in custody until Anniston Police arrived. The identity of these men or charges they face have yet to be released.