Anniston City Manager Hosts Community Meetings

Residents living in the City of Anniston are encouraged to attend the community meeting so their voices can be heard, and work towards a brighter future for Anniston. Anniston City Manager Steven Folks has created Community Meetings for each Ward throughout Anniston.

Yesterday was the first meeting held for Ward one and residents were given the opportunity to express their concerns while also collectively coming together to provide possible solutions for making Anniston a better community for all. Folks says the meetings were created to let residents know that the city council is dedicated to serving the community and that the ultimate goal is to ensure residents have the best quality of life possible.

There will be three more community meetings in Anniston over the next several weeks and residents from each ward are encouraged to participate in the meeting regarding their ward. Folks says after the community meetings are complete, he hopes that each ward collectively comes together to make the city a better place.