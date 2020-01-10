Dannon Project Graduates 20 Individuals

The first graduation of 2020 was held today as 20 students received certificates and are ready for their second chance at achieving success in life. Students who entered the “Dannon Project” through a court order are now graduates of the program. The Dannon Project is designed to help restore the lives of at-risk youth and adults through providing supportive assistance for short term training and certifications, job prep and placement and more.

Program Manager for the Dannon Project, Tamar Towns encourages anyone needing assistance with transitioning back into society to simply just give the program a try.