Nurse from McGuffey Healthcare Retires After 54 Years

A beloved nurse who has spent the last 54 years caring for others has decided to retire. Jewell Garrett is the longest-serving employee at McGuffey Healthcare and Rehab First. She has cared for countless residents over the year, including three generations of some families.

During her time at McGuffey Healthcare, Garrett has earned a number of recognitions, including Nurse of the Year by the Alabama Nursing Home Association in 2003. A retirement celebration was held this afternoon to celebrate Garrett, and all she has done for members of the community. Garrett shares her secret on what it means to be a caregiver and what her plans are for the future.

Several of Garrett’s coworkers say she has left an imprint on hundreds of lives and she will be truly missed.