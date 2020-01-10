Public Health Service Modernization Act of 2019 Passes in Senate

A bill introduced by United State Senator Doug Jones that would establish a Ready Reserve Corps within the United States Public Health Service Commissioned Corps has unanimously passed the Senate. The “Public Health Service Modernization Act of 2019” would ensure vital healthcare jobs are adequately staffed when disaster strikes the United States.

Senator Jones believes this bill will help address the potential gap created if health care workers deploy in response to disasters and have to leave their home duty stations. The bill would help address that challenge by making sure a quantity of health care professionals are on standby to fill those positions and provide continuous quality of care.

The Public Health Service Modernization Act now heads to the House of Representatives for passage.