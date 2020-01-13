Centre Man Behind Bars in Georgia for Aggravated Child Molestation

A Centre man is facing felony charges in Georgia after authorities’ say he sent explicit photos to someone he thought was an underage child. According to WEIS Radio, Paul Trammell was under the assumption that he was communicating with a child online when he allegedly engaged in a graphic conversation regarding sexual acts.

In addition to sending explicit photos, Trammell is believed to have traveled from Centre to Floyd County, Georgia to meet the child. He met with law enforcement officials instead. Trammell is being held in the Floyd County Jail on several charges including Sexual Exploitation of Children and Aggravated Child Molestation.