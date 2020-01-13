Gadsden State Hosts Burn Treatment Seminar

Accidents can happen at any given moment, and within those moments, someone’s life could be dependent on decisions made before first responders arrive. Gadsden State’s Continuing Education Department and Emergency Medical Services Program sponsored an Emergency Burn Treatment Seminar on the Ayers Campus.

Students, nurses, EMS providers, and members of the community participated in today’s seminar that included guest speaker, Lisa Smith from the Joseph M. Still Burn Center in Augusta, Georgia. Smith talked about the time being of the essence when dealing with critically injured patients and the different techniques used to treat severe burns.



There will be another free Burn Treatment Seminar on Tuesday at Browder Hall Auditorium on the Wallace Drive Campus in Gadsden from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. The public is encouraged to attend. You can register for the seminar by visiting the Continuing Education Page at gadsdenstate.edu.