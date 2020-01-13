Gadsden and Cherokee County Also Suffering Damage From Weekend Storms

The weekend storms also caused minor problems in nearby counties. According to the Gadsden- Etowah EMA, they received about 30 reports of downed trees and fallen power lines, but thankfully no injuries. That’s the same situation reported in Cherokee County.

EMA officials there received about 40 reports of storm damage, including this home in Leesburg where a large tree fell. This is the same line of storms that killed three people in Pickens County before moving into our area.