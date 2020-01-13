Inteva Workers Eligible for Benefits

A petition filed last year on behalf of workers of Inteva Products in Gadsden has been certified by the U.S. Department of Labor, according to Secretary Fitzgerald Washington. Employees who were engaged in activities related to the production of sunroofs may now be eligible for benefits under the federal Trade Adjustment Assistance Reauthorization Act. The Department of Labor found that the workers may have become unemployed because Inteva Products is a supplier to a firm that produces and supplies directly to another firm who was certified for the benefits.

The petition covers periods of unemployment occurring on or after December 11th, 2018 through December 30th, 2021. Displaced workers may be eligible for benefits such as training, job search and relocation assistance, and Health Coverage Tax Credit. Washington stated that those who may be eligible for the services will be notified as soon as they are identified.