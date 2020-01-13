Local Stars in Blue-Grey All-American Bowl

Just before the big national championship game between LSU and Clemson, the nation’s top high school players will be in action. The annual Blue-Grey All-American Bowl is underway and it will have three local players in the mix. The Blue-Grey Bowl features senior players from more than 30 states competing in Atlanta’s Mercedes Benz Stadium. The team will be led by NFL assistant coaches and it will stream live on ESPN3.



Local Selections:



Grey Team

RB - Domonique Thomas - Ohatchee (#24)

LB - Ethan Bozarth - White Plains (#33)

DB - John Reese Bellew - Westbrook Chr. (#37)

(jersey number in game)