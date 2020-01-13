Senator Del Marsh Discusses Future Legislative Topics in Calhoun County

State Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh had coffee with Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce Members while discussing future topics during the legislative session. Senator Marsh spent half of the day in Calhoun County speaking to residents about statewide issues as well as local issues. During his time in East Alabama, Marsh wanted to hear from residents as well as giving them an overall view of what will be discussed during the legislative session.

Senator Marsh says he is in the process of arranging town hall meetings to discuss a possible solution regarding the proposed Ward 4 split in Anniston before the legislative session begins in February.