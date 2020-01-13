Weekend Storms Causing Damage Around Calhoun County

Crews have worked around the clock to restore service to the 1,200 people in Calhoun County who lost power during the weekend storms. Dozens of trees were uprooted from the ground, destroying homes, power lines, and roads.

The American Red Cross has conducted a damage assessment in the county and based on their evaluation, they have reported that two homes suffered minor damage, while one home suffered major damage and another home was completely destroyed. Emergency Management Director Michael Barton says the majority of the storm damage happened in the Saks Community.

The Calhoun County Volunteer Organizations Active Disasters group is active and providing assistance to all who need help recovering from Saturday’s severe storms. By calling 211, residents will have direct access to the available resources that will help in recovery efforts. To meet with a Calhoun County VOAD member, visit the Disaster Relief Center located at the East Central Alabama United Way building during its regular business hours.