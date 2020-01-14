Brother's Bar Business License Revoked
Wednesday, January 15, 2020
An establishment that has been in the City of Jacksonville since 1976 has been stripped of its license following an incident that injured several people. During Monday night’s City Council meeting, members voted to revoke the business license of Brother’s Bar according to council member Terry Wilson.
This decision comes after three people were injured during a shooting outside the bar last month. Wilson says the revocation of the bar license will take place on Wednesday.
