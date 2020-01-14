Investigators Solve Ozark Cold Murder Case

In south Alabama, investigators have solved a cold case dating back three decades. In March 1990, Tracy Harris was found dead in the Choctawhatchee River in Ozark. In 2016, detectives reopened the case and police arrested Harris’ ex-husband for the crime.

His trial was set to begin Monday, but in a last minute turn of events, prosecutors dropped the charges and arrested a new suspect. In an emotional statement, the daughter of the victim and former spoke about her dad being cleared in her mother’s death. She was just four years old when it happened.

Police said Jeff Beasley of Ozark admitted to killing Harris and has been charged with her murder.