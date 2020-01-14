Munford Man Charged with Possession in Southside

A routine traffic stop conducted by Southside police resulted in a large amount of drugs being found in the possession of a convicted felon. According to the Southside Police Department, the officers discovered the driver, Joseph Nix of Munford, had an active warrant for his arrest through the Oxford Police Department.

While searching his vehicle, officers found a handgun and a large amount of marijuana. Nix was taken to the Etowah County Detention Center and charged with possession of marijuana and possession of a firearm by a felon. He is being held on a $40,000 surety bond.