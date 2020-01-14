White Plains Students Participate in BayMobile Program

Marine educators from the Dauphin Island Sea Lab brought the Ocean to White Plains High School to give the students an experience they’ll never forget. Although students didn’t get a chance to take a field trip down to Dauphin Island, some of the ocean’s most popular creatures were brought to the school for students to see, touch, and learn about.

Students learned about sea turtles, octopuses, sharks, sea cucumbers, and more. Marine Educator Greg Graeber says it’s important for students to understand that there are a lot of misconceptions surrounding ocean creatures.

The BayMobile is known as a traveling classroom that allows educators to bring marine science lessons to students in kindergarten through 12th grade across the state. The Dauphin Island Sea Lab also serves 23 of Alabama’s colleges and universities with undergraduate and graduate courses throughout the year.