Women Outnumber Men in Workforce

For the first time since the Great Recession, women now outnumber men in the workforce. According to new data from the Labor Department, women are dominating the workforce by occupying more than 50% of non-farming positions and experts say this trend is expected to grow. The reason behind this shift points to the economy moving away from traditional male-dominated jobs in sectors like manufacturing, and towards a service-based business model.

The jobs reported discovered that more female-dominated industries like education and health services added 36,000 jobs while mining and manufacturing sectors saw a loss of about 21,000 jobs. Experts believe another reason behind this shift is women are earning more degrees than men, and having a college degree is linked to higher salaries.