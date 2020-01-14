YLCC Hosts Career & Mentor's Day

The Calhoun County Area Chamber and Visitors Center’s Youth Leadership of Calhoun County held its Career and Mentor’s Day and dozens of area high school juniors took advantage of the opportunity. Students had lunch with several people who are in their desired fields to discuss the plans they have for their futures.

Adrianna Walker is a junior at Oxford High School and has plans of furthering her education at Auburn University in Chemical Engineering. Walker shares some things she’s learned since being a part of the YLCC Career and Mentor’s Day.

The goal of the YLCC is to teach students how to be productive citizens as they prepare to graduate high school and step into the community as new leaders.