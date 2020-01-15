Amistad Murals Headed Back to Talladega College

The multi-million dollar murals belonging to a local college are headed home to be installed in a new state-of-the-art museum. The Amistad Murals are on its way back to the Talladega College campus where they will be displayed in the newly constructed Doctor William R. Harvey Museum of Art.

A special ribbon cutting ceremony will take place on January 31st to unveil the new museum. The murals, created by Hale Woodruff and valued at $50 million, illustrate the rise of African Americans from slavery to freedom. The paintings were on a three year tour around the world, and are now headed back to Alabama.