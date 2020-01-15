Birmingham Airport Records Busiest Year in Decade

Federal Aviation Administration data shows 2018 was the busiest year on record for Alabama’s largest airport. The data shows that more people boarded flights at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth in 2018 than in any year since 2008.

About 1.46 million people flew out of Birmingham total, followed by about 581,000 outbound passengers from the Huntsville International Airport, the second busiest air hub in the state. Birmingham’s airport ranks as the 81st busiest airport in the nation.