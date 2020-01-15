Etowah County Sheriff's Office Reveals Kitchen Renovations

Since there has been a new sheriff in town, significant changes have been made to the Etowah County Detention Center. Today, more renovations to the jail have been revealed. Renovations to the kitchen inside the Etowah County Detention Center are now complete after a year’s worth of work.

When Sheriff Jonathon Horton first took office, inmates worked the first 11 months out of a temporary kitchen inside a triple wide trailer. Sheriff Horton says the former kitchen was built for about 300 inmates and the renovated kitchen can now serve more than 900 inmates. The kitchen is now equipped with items like a walk-in cooler and freezer, a double deck convection oven, more storage space, a 40 gallon tilting skillet, and more.

It’s been a year since Sheriff Horton took office and he is proud of what has been accomplished so far. The newly renovated kitchen is able to serve more than 2,300 meals a day and inmate workers are being trained on how to run and maintain the food services from inventory to serving.