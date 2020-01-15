Jacksonville's Ron Wiggins Wins 4A Back of the Year

After polishing off one of the most dominating seasons in state history, Jacksonville running back Ron Wiggins won another major honor on Wednesday. The senior took home the Class 4A Back of the Year given by the Alabama Sportswriters Association at their annual banquet in Montgomery. Wiggins was sensational rushing for more 2,800 yards and 47 touchdowns. He averaged 11.7 yards per carry while leading Jacksonville to new heights. The Golden Eagles made the state championship game for the first time in school history. Wiggins showed up strong in the biggest games he put up 1,132 yards and 20 touchdowns in five playoff games in a season that will always be remembered. [Hear from Wiggins & Mr. Football Winner Kristian Story in the featured video]

Other local finalists:

6A Back of the Year

Trey Higgins, QB - Oxford [Finalist]

6A Lineman of the Year

Jaylen Swain, LB - Oxford [Finalist]

4A Back of the Year

Ron Wiggins, RB - Jacksonville [Winner]

3A Back of the Year

Jack Hayes, QB - Piedmont [Finalist]

3A Lineman of the Year

Sean Smith, DL - Piedmont [Finalist]

Jett Smith, LB - Wellborn [Finalist]

2A Back of the Year

Domonique Thomas, RB - Ohatchee [Finalist]

Kaleb Jones, QB - Collinsville [Finalist]