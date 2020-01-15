Toyota Fuel Pump Recalls on 2018-2019 Vehicles
Thursday, January 16, 2020
If you’re the owner of a newer model Toyota or Lexus, there is a recall you need to be made aware of. Toyota has announced a safety recall involving nearly 700,000 vehicles from 2018 and 2019.
According to Auto Maker, the fuel pumps on the vehicles could stop working which could result in the vehicle stalling. The company is working on a fix and will notify the owners of affected vehicles by mail by mid-March.
Please reload