Anniston's Overall Crime Rate Decreased in 2019

Overall crime in Anniston decreased by more than 40% last year and according to the Anniston Police Department, which is its lowest crime rate in over 20 years. The police department saw a 55.8% decrease in violent crimes last year from 2018.

APD has also developed a partnership with the ATF, U.S. Marshals’ Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, and the East Metro Area Crime Center in Oxford to focus on crime analysis. With having the lowest crime rate in more than 20 years, the department believes the future of law enforcement will be technology and analysis to continue protecting the residents of Anniston.