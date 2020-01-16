Health Related Issues Concerning Vaping Still Under Investigation

The vaping epidemic continues to rise and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there have been at least 60 deaths linked to vaping in 27 states. The CDC says more than 2,600 lung injury cases have been confirmed across the country, including Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

That’s an increase of 66 cases since last week. There are also other deaths that could be related to vaping that are still under investigation by the CDC.