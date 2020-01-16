LifeSouth Emergency Need for Blood Donors

LifeSouth Community Blood Centers is in an emergency need for all blood types and needs the community’s help donating blood to help patients in local hospitals. The current shortage is related to an increase in need at area hospitals and a decrease in donations throughout the holiday season. January is always a difficult time of year and this year has been significantly worse, affecting blood centers across the country. Over the next several days, there will be multiple locations for donors to give blood.

All blood types are needed to ensure local hospitals have the right blood type to help patients suffering from trauma, cancer, and chronic illnesses. Anyone who gives January 16th through the 20th, will receive a free movie ticket. LifeSouth will also provide each donor with a mini-physical, including blood pressure, temperature, iron level and cholesterol screening. Donors must be at least years old or 16 with parental permission. For more information, visit LifeSouth.Org.