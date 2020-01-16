New Bill Proposed to Change Bond Law After Death of Aniah Blanchard

An Alabama state senator announced plans to introduce a bill that would revoke bond for more offenses after a 19-year-old college student was kidnapped and killed late last year. Senator Cam Ward proposed a bill that would allow bail to be denied for charges of murder, first degree rape, sodomy, kidnapping, sex abuse, sexual torture, and human trafficking.

Senator Ward’s proposal is inspired by the case of Aniah Blanchard. The young woman’s remains were found a month after she disappeared from a convenience store in Auburn. The man who is charged with capital murder for kidnapping and killing Aniah, Ibraheem Yazeed, was out on bond for kidnapping and attempted murder charges at the time of Aniah’s death.

Many defense attorneys believe if the bill passes, it will likely be tried in court because the Eighth Amendment prohibits judges from setting exceptionally high bail amounts.