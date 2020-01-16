Project SEARCH Internship Program Underway at Gadsden Regional

A business-led internship program is looking for young adults with unique abilities who may have an interest in getting involved in a work environment. Project SEARCH is an internship program that provides young adults ages 18 through 24 with a disability a chance to explore career opportunities and develop transferable job skills at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.

An open house was held today to showcase what all Project SEARCH can offer the interns as well as the recruitment process. The program will place them in real work situations at the medical center where they will learn all aspects of gaining and maintaining a job.

Several of the internship sites interns will be placed at inside Gadsden Regional Medical Center include the business department, environmental services, occupational health, and surgery. For more information about this internship program, visit Etowah County Project SEARCH on Facebook.