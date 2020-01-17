ALDOT Funding Several Cities and Counties Road and Bridge Projects

Governor Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Transportation have announced $7 million in funding from the Annual Grant Program will be awarded to several cities and counties for various local road and bridge projects. Under the Rebuild Alabama Act, ALDOT is required to establish an annual program to set aside $10 million off the top of the state’s share of new gas tax revenue for local road and bridge projects.

The remaining $3 million in funding will be awarded later this year to cities and counties from the League of Municipalities and County Commission Associations. Out of the 31 projects selected for funding, three of those projects are in East Alabama.