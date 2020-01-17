Alabama Supreme Court Denies Reconsidering Memorial Act Decision

The Alabama Supreme Court has refused to reconsider a ruling that prohibits Birmingham from obscuring, or taking down, a Confederate monument in a city park. The court in November ruled that Birmingham violated a state law protecting Confederate monuments when it put plywood panels in front of a stone monument of confederate veterans in a downtown park.

The decision reversed a circuit judge’s finding that the law was an unconstitutional violation of a community’s free speech rights. Justices directed the judge to instead enter an order declaring that Birmingham violated the 2017 Alabama Memorial Preservation Act, and to fine the city $25,000. The 2017 Alabama Memorial Preservation Act prohibits relocating, removing, altering or renaming public buildings, streets and memorials that have been standing for more than 40 years.